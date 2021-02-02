Rashtrapati Bhawan to Reopen for Public on this Date. Know the Details!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 2/2: Rashtrapati Bhawan will reopen for the public on February 6. It was closed for nearly 11 months due to Covid 19 pandemic. An official statement was released regarding this.

The statement read, ‘it will be open on Saturdays and Sundays except on government holidays.  Visitors can book their slots online by making a payment of Rs 50 per visitor’.

The visitors who are interested to visit Rashtrapati Bhawan can book their slot on https://presidentofindia.Nic.In or https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.Gov.In/ the statement added.

The press release said, “To maintain the social distancing norms, three pre-booked time slots at 1030 hours, 1230 hours, and 1430 hours have been fixed with a maximum limit of 25 visitors per slot.”

According to media reports, the Mughal Garden of Rashtrapati Bhavan will also be opened to the general public from February 6. However, there is no official statement confirming the same.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
