Re-Counduct exam for History Lecturer -High court instructs SSB

Odisha High Court asks Staff Selection Board to re-conduct examination for History lecturer posts in the non-government aided college. On December 3, the High court instructs to conduct the examination afresh within 6 weeks and publish results speedily and efficiently.

20 applicants applied for the cancellation of the examination citing that some of the questions were ambiguous, out of the course and not given in proper order.

During the hearing, SSB also admitted that some of the questions were defective. Thus SSB is instructed to conduct History Lecturer as early as possible.

Previously, SSB conducted examination for Junior lecturer on March 10.