Realme Watch set to launch in India.. Know it’s features

Realme CEO Madhav Seth teased about the realme smart watch.It is expected to be the budget smart watch. The features of realme smart watch is very unique at this price point.The smartwatch will feature a 1.4-inch Large Colour Touchscreen display, touted to be the first in budget range.The Realme smartwatch will support customisable watch bands and watch faces, with colour options including blue, orange, olive green, and black. The strap will come in two options: Classic and Fashion.The watch is confirmed to support 14 sport modes, namely, football, basketball, table tennis, bike, spinning, elliptical, yoga, cricket, running, walking, treadmill, badminton, aerobic capacity, and fitness. It will come with a 24×7 health assistant to monitor health in real-time such as heart rate monitor and blood-oxygen-level monitor.In right side it has a navigation buttons.It also can send you WhatsApp and Facebook notification.It is set to be launched on 25th May.