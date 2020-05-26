Redmi Earbuds S launched in for just Rs 1799

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Redmi India has launched its truly wireless earbuds, Redmi earbud  S for an affordable price of just Rs 1799.  The Redmi Earbuds S go on sale for the first time on May 27, i.e. tomorrow, at 12 pm (noon), and will be available to buy via Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Mi Studio outlets. The Redmi Earbuds S use 7.2mm drivers, and are IPX4-rated for water resistance. The earphones themselves weigh just 4.1g each. It provides up to 12  hours of playback. It supports Bluetooth 5.0. It comes with IPX4 water resistance.

