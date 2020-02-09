Reservation in promotion is not a fundamental right : SC

New Delhi, 9/2: In an important declaration, Supreme Court has declared that reservation in promotion is not a fundamental right and it can’t order the states to implement the states to apply reservation for the SC and ST categories.

Hearing the plea, a bench comprising of Justices L. Nageswara Rao and Hemant Gupta said the state governments are not bound to make a reservation on this score.

It said the courts can’t issue a mandamus directing States to provide reservation on the ground. There is no fundamental right which inheres in an individual to claim reservation in promotions, the top court said. It also added no mandamus can be issued by the Court directing the State Government to do so.