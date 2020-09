Rhea Chakraborty is likely to be arrested today

Sushant Singh Rajput death case has dramatic developments. His alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty is likely to be arrested today by Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB).

Rhea was summoned by NCB. She is being grilled by NCB Mumbai Zone Head Samir Wankhede and his team. Rhea Chakraborty will be confronted with Showik Chakraborty, her brother, Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miradan and the late actor’s cook Dipesh Sawant today.