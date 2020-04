Mumbai,30/4: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor Passed away at the age of 67 in Mumbai.He was admitted to HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai.Rishi was diagnosed with cancer in 2018.Amitabh Bachhan tweeted about his death.

T 3517 – He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..

I am destroyed ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020