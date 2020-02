Mumbai, 23/2: Mumbai’s Rupesh Bane of Dharmesh Yelande’s team defeated Janam Crew and Subrato and Sanchita from Punit Pathak’s team, Deepika and Rupesh Soni from Karishma Chavan’s team to be crowned as the winner of Dance Plus season 5.. Veteran actors Dharmendra and Mithun Chakraborty, singer Guru Randhawa, and Baaghi 3 stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor graced the stage of Dance Plus 5’s grand night.