Sachin is far better batsman than VIrat : Shoiab Akhtar

During the lockdown, there is a debate on social media who is the better batsman between Sachin and Virat. Sachin holds the record of scoring most runs and centuries in ODI. At the same time, Virat Kohli is moving closer to Sachin in terms of centuries and runs. Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has described Sachin as a better batsman than Kohli.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has said that it would be wrong to compare Sachin Tendulkar and current Indian captain Virat Kohli. Akhtar believes that Sachin made many batting records while playing in the most difficult phase of cricket yet.

However, Akhtar has considered Kohli the best batsman of the current round. Akhtar has said that Sachin has played in front of the toughest opponents and hence he is ahead of Kohli. Akhtar said, “Sachin has batted in the most difficult phase of cricket. If he had got the chance now, he would have scored 1.30 lakh runs. So it is not right to compare between Sachin and Kohli.”