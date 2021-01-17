Salman Khan Exempted from Appearing in front of the Court

COVID-19 Updates World 95,055,008 World Confirmed: 95,055,008 Active: 25,126,541 Recovered: 67,895,537 Death: 2,032,930

USA 24,308,026 USA Confirmed: 24,308,026 Active: 9,558,512 Recovered: 14,344,252 Death: 405,262

India 10,558,710 India Confirmed: 10,558,710 Active: 209,514 Recovered: 10,196,885 Death: 152,311

Brazil 8,456,705 Brazil Confirmed: 8,456,705 Active: 858,571 Recovered: 7,388,784 Death: 209,350

Russia 3,568,209 Russia Confirmed: 3,568,209 Active: 542,212 Recovered: 2,960,431 Death: 65,566

UK 3,357,361 UK Confirmed: 3,357,361 Active: 1,749,665 Recovered: 1,519,106 Death: 88,590

Turkey 2,380,665 Turkey Confirmed: 2,380,665 Active: 102,781 Recovered: 2,254,052 Death: 23,832

Italy 2,368,733 Italy Confirmed: 2,368,733 Active: 557,717 Recovered: 1,729,216 Death: 81,800

Germany 2,039,544 Germany Confirmed: 2,039,544 Active: 320,380 Recovered: 1,672,000 Death: 47,164

Pakistan 519,291 Pakistan Confirmed: 519,291 Active: 34,701 Recovered: 473,639 Death: 10,951

China 88,227 China Confirmed: 88,227 Active: 1,205 Recovered: 82,387 Death: 4,635

Jodhpur, 17/1: The Jodhpur district and sessions court on January 16 has exempted Bollywood Star Salman Khan from appearing in front of the court. The case of the poaching of two blackbucks in Jodhpur in 1998 will be heard on February 6 and Salman Khan will be appearing before the court on that date.

Salman’s hearing was scheduled on January 16 with regards to a petition challenging a trial court order sentencing him to five years imprisonment. “Considering the pandemic situation, we submitted an application seeking exemption from appearance,” Khan’s counsel Nishant Bora said.

Sessions Judge Devendra Kachhawaha accepted the application and directed Khan to appear before the court on the next date of hearing on February 6.