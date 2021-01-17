Salman Khan Exempted from Appearing in front of the Court

-
Jodhpur, 17/1: The Jodhpur district and sessions court on January 16 has exempted Bollywood Star Salman Khan from appearing in front of the court. The case of the poaching of two blackbucks in Jodhpur in 1998 will be heard on February 6 and Salman Khan will be appearing before the court on that date.
Salman’s hearing was scheduled on January 16 with regards to a petition challenging a trial court order sentencing him to five years imprisonment. “Considering the pandemic situation, we submitted an application seeking exemption from appearance,” Khan’s counsel Nishant Bora said.
Sessions Judge Devendra Kachhawaha accepted the application and directed Khan to appear before the court on the next date of hearing on February 6.