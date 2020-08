In a counter-terrorist operation being conducted in Jammu and Kashmir since Friday, 8 terrorists have been killed so far, while 1 terrorist has surrendered. This information was given by A Sengupta, General Operation Commanding (GOC) of Victor Force in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that two operations were run during this period, which lasted for more than 18 hours. He also informed that these operations were carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the security forces.