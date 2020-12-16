ପରୀ ମାମଲା ରେ ସାମ୍ନାକୁ ଆସୁଛି ଚାଞ୍ଚଲ୍ୟକର ତଥ୍ୟ , ଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ ପରେ ହତ୍ୟା ସନ୍ଦେହ

କଟକ , 16/12; ହାଇକୋର୍ଟରେ ପରୀ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ତଦନ୍ତର ରିପୋର୍ଟ ଦାଖଲ କରିଛି କ୍ରାଇମବ୍ରାଞ୍ଚ ଏସଆଇଟି । ହତ୍ୟା ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଯୌନ ନିର୍ଯାତନା ଦିଆଯାଇଥିବା ରିପୋର୍ଟରେ ଉଲ୍ଲେଖ । ପରୀର ମୃତଦେହ ଉଲଗ୍ନ ଅବସ୍ଥାରେ ମିଳିଥିଲା । ତଦନ୍ତକାରୀ ଟିମକୁ ମିଳିଛି ପରୀ ପିନ୍ଧିଥିବା ପୋଷକ। ପରୀ ଫ୍ରକରୁ ସିମେନ୍ ମିଳିଛି । ଜୁଲାଇ ୨୩ରେ ଯଦୁପୁରରୁ ପରୀର ମୃତଦେହ ମିଳିଥିଲା । ହତ୍ୟା ପୂର୍ବରୁ ପରୀକୁ ଉଲଗ୍ନ କରାଯାଇଥିବା ତଦନ୍ତରୁ ଜଣାପଡି ।

