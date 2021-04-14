ଫ୍ୟାନ୍ସଙ୍କୁ କ୍ଷମା ମାଗିଲେ ବଲିଉଡ଼ କିଙ୍ଗ୍ ଖାନ୍

ମୁମ୍ବାଇ ୧୪ ।୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ଆଇପିଏଲରେ ଶାହରୁଖ୍ ଖାନଙ୍କ ଟିମ କୋଲକାତା ନାଇଟ୍ ରାଇଡ଼ର୍ସ ଗତ କାଲି ମ୍ୟାଚରେ ନିରାଶ ଜନକ ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନ କରିଛି । ମ୍ୟାଚଟି ମୁମ୍ବାଇ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆନ୍ସ ଏବଂ କେକେଆର୍ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଥିଲା । ଏଥିରେ କେକେଆର୍ ମ୍ୟାଚ୍ ହାରିଯାଇଥିଲା । ଏନଇ ପ୍ରଶଂସକଙ୍କୁ କ୍ଷମା ମାଗିଛନ୍ତି ଶାହରୁଖ୍ ଖାନ । ମୁମ୍ବାଇ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆନ୍ସ ୧୦ ରନରେ କେକେଆରକୁ ପରାସ୍ତ କରିଥିଲା ।

ନିଜ ଟିମର ପରାଜୟକୁ ଶାହରୁଖ୍ ଖାନ ନିରାଶଜଣକ ବୋଲି ଟ୍ୱିଟ କରି କହିଛନ୍ତି । ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି କି, “କମ୍ ଶବ୍ଦରେ କହିବି, କୋଲକାତା ନାଇଟ୍ ରାଇଡ଼ର୍ସର ନିରାଶଜନକ ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନ, ପ୍ରଶଂସକଙ୍କୁ କ୍ଷମା ମାଗିବାକୁ ଚାହିଁବି।”

Disappointing performance. to say the least @KKRiders apologies to all the fans!

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 13, 2021