ଫ୍ୟାନ୍ସଙ୍କୁ କ୍ଷମା ମାଗିଲେ ବଲିଉଡ଼ କିଙ୍ଗ୍ ଖାନ୍

ଫ୍ୟାନ୍ସଙ୍କୁ କ୍ଷମା ମାଗିଲେ ବଲିଉଡ଼ କିଙ୍ଗ୍ ଖାନ୍

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ମୁମ୍ବାଇ ୧୪ ।୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ଆଇପିଏଲରେ ଶାହରୁଖ୍ ଖାନଙ୍କ ଟିମ କୋଲକାତା ନାଇଟ୍ ରାଇଡ଼ର୍ସ ଗତ କାଲି ମ୍ୟାଚରେ ନିରାଶ ଜନକ ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନ କରିଛି । ମ୍ୟାଚଟି ମୁମ୍ବାଇ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆନ୍ସ ଏବଂ କେକେଆର୍ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଥିଲା । ଏଥିରେ କେକେଆର୍ ମ୍ୟାଚ୍ ହାରିଯାଇଥିଲା । ଏନଇ ପ୍ରଶଂସକଙ୍କୁ କ୍ଷମା ମାଗିଛନ୍ତି ଶାହରୁଖ୍ ଖାନ । ମୁମ୍ବାଇ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆନ୍ସ ୧୦ ରନରେ କେକେଆରକୁ ପରାସ୍ତ କରିଥିଲା ।

ନିଜ ଟିମର ପରାଜୟକୁ ଶାହରୁଖ୍ ଖାନ ନିରାଶଜଣକ ବୋଲି ଟ୍ୱିଟ କରି କହିଛନ୍ତି । ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି କି, “କମ୍ ଶବ୍ଦରେ କହିବି, କୋଲକାତା ନାଇଟ୍ ରାଇଡ଼ର୍ସର ନିରାଶଜନକ ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନ, ପ୍ରଶଂସକଙ୍କୁ କ୍ଷମା ମାଗିବାକୁ ଚାହିଁବି।”

ସୂଚନା ଅନୁସାରେ ମ୍ୟାଚ୍ ଆରମ୍ଭରୁ କେକେଆର୍ ନିଜର ଦବ୍ଦବା ମୁମ୍ବାଇ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆନ୍ସ ଉପରେ ବଜାୟୀ ରଖିଥିଲା । ହେଲେ ଶେଷ ୫ ଓଭରରେ ମୁମ୍ବାଇ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆନ୍ସ ନିଜର ଚମତ୍କାର ବୋଲିଂ ବଳରେ କେକେଆରକୁ ପରାସ୍ତ କରି ମ୍ୟାଚରେ ବିଜୟୀ ହୋଇଥିଲା ।

