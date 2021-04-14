ଫ୍ୟାନ୍ସଙ୍କୁ କ୍ଷମା ମାଗିଲେ ବଲିଉଡ଼ କିଙ୍ଗ୍ ଖାନ୍

-
World
138,123,821
WorldConfirmed: 138,123,821Active: 24,015,274Recovered: 111,133,601Death: 2,974,946
-
USA
32,070,784
USAConfirmed: 32,070,784Active: 6,867,195Recovered: 24,626,410Death: 577,179
-
India
13,873,825
IndiaConfirmed: 13,873,825Active: 1,365,674Recovered: 12,336,036Death: 172,115
-
Brazil
13,601,566
BrazilConfirmed: 13,601,566Active: 1,168,050Recovered: 12,074,798Death: 358,718
-
Russia
4,666,209
RussiaConfirmed: 4,666,209Active: 270,986Recovered: 4,291,223Death: 104,000
-
UK
4,375,814
UKConfirmed: 4,375,814Active: 256,275Recovered: 3,992,416Death: 127,123
-
Turkey
3,962,760
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,962,760Active: 503,572Recovered: 3,424,733Death: 34,455
-
Italy
3,793,033
ItalyConfirmed: 3,793,033Active: 519,220Recovered: 3,158,725Death: 115,088
-
Germany
3,031,836
GermanyConfirmed: 3,031,836Active: 233,728Recovered: 2,718,700Death: 79,408
-
Pakistan
734,423
PakistanConfirmed: 734,423Active: 76,757Recovered: 641,912Death: 15,754
-
China
90,447
ChinaConfirmed: 90,447Active: 298Recovered: 85,513Death: 4,636
ମୁମ୍ବାଇ ୧୪ ।୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ଆଇପିଏଲରେ ଶାହରୁଖ୍ ଖାନଙ୍କ ଟିମ କୋଲକାତା ନାଇଟ୍ ରାଇଡ଼ର୍ସ ଗତ କାଲି ମ୍ୟାଚରେ ନିରାଶ ଜନକ ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନ କରିଛି । ମ୍ୟାଚଟି ମୁମ୍ବାଇ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆନ୍ସ ଏବଂ କେକେଆର୍ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଥିଲା । ଏଥିରେ କେକେଆର୍ ମ୍ୟାଚ୍ ହାରିଯାଇଥିଲା । ଏନଇ ପ୍ରଶଂସକଙ୍କୁ କ୍ଷମା ମାଗିଛନ୍ତି ଶାହରୁଖ୍ ଖାନ । ମୁମ୍ବାଇ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆନ୍ସ ୧୦ ରନରେ କେକେଆରକୁ ପରାସ୍ତ କରିଥିଲା ।
ନିଜ ଟିମର ପରାଜୟକୁ ଶାହରୁଖ୍ ଖାନ ନିରାଶଜଣକ ବୋଲି ଟ୍ୱିଟ କରି କହିଛନ୍ତି । ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି କି, “କମ୍ ଶବ୍ଦରେ କହିବି, କୋଲକାତା ନାଇଟ୍ ରାଇଡ଼ର୍ସର ନିରାଶଜନକ ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନ, ପ୍ରଶଂସକଙ୍କୁ କ୍ଷମା ମାଗିବାକୁ ଚାହିଁବି।”
Disappointing performance. to say the least @KKRiders apologies to all the fans!
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 13, 2021
ସୂଚନା ଅନୁସାରେ ମ୍ୟାଚ୍ ଆରମ୍ଭରୁ କେକେଆର୍ ନିଜର ଦବ୍ଦବା ମୁମ୍ବାଇ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆନ୍ସ ଉପରେ ବଜାୟୀ ରଖିଥିଲା । ହେଲେ ଶେଷ ୫ ଓଭରରେ ମୁମ୍ବାଇ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆନ୍ସ ନିଜର ଚମତ୍କାର ବୋଲିଂ ବଳରେ କେକେଆରକୁ ପରାସ୍ତ କରି ମ୍ୟାଚରେ ବିଜୟୀ ହୋଇଥିଲା ।
।