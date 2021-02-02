Shocking: 12 Children given Hand Sanitizers instead of Polio drops

COVID-19 Updates World 103,948,221 World Confirmed: 103,948,221 Active: 25,916,524 Recovered: 75,783,607 Death: 2,248,090

Mumbai, 2/2: In a bizarre news 12 children from Yavatmal region in Maharashtra were given hand sanitizers instead of polio drops. All the toddlers were hospitalized and are under treatment. All the 12 children are of age group one to five.

The sad incident took place in Ghatanji Primary Health Centre in Yavatmal district during the pulse polio drive on Sunday. On the Sunday morning, children in the gram panchayat were given polio drops, but 12 unfortunate children were administered with hand sanitizers instead of polio drops.

The toddlers showed the symptoms of illness as they vomited and felt uneasy at night. The children were admitted to the hospital immediately and are said to be stable now.

The health officer, Anganwadi worker, and Asha worker who were responsible for the drive have been suspended immediately. The district collector has also ordered an inquiry into the incident.