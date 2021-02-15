Singer Neeti Mohan announced her pregnancy

-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Mumbai, 15/2: Singer Neeti Mohan is going to be a mother soon. She will give birth to her first child. Recently, he shared this good news with the fans. While sharing some of her special pictures on Instagram, Neeti Mohan and her husband Nihar Pandya have made their fans a partner of this happiness.
Neeti Mohan and Nihar Pandya have clicked pictures in a very special way by standing on the sea shore and have announced this good news. While Nihar is seen in a pink shirt and blue jeans, Neeti has taken a loose shirt type dress. Both are very happy in the pictures and at the same time they are seen kissing the baby bump of Nihar Niti, then they are telling the good news by pointing out that there are 2 to three. The special thing is that today, even 2 years of marriage of both have been completed.