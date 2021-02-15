WhatsApp, Facebook issued notice by SC over new privacy policy

-
New Delhi, 15/2: The social media companies Whatsapp, Facebook were issued notice by the Supreme Court on Monday over new privacy policy. The plea filed seeks a stay on the operation of the new WhatsApp privacy policy.
The SC bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, demanded responses from both WhatsApp and Facebook. The SC bench of SA Bobde, AS Bopanna, and V Ramasubramanian, added that it will have to intervene to protect the privacy of people if the new WhatsApp privacy policy is introduced.
“You (Facebook and WhatsApp) may be a $2-3 trillion company, but people value their privacy more than money,” SC told Facebook and WhatsApp while issuing the notice.