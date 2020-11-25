Software engineer tied to chair and burnt alive on suspicion of black magic

Hyderabad, 25/11: A 38-year old software engineer was allegedly tied to a chair and burnt alive on the suspicion of performing black magic by his in-laws in Hyderabad. The incident took place inside a locked room on the premises of the Manjunatha temple. The techie was suspected of performing black magic which led to the death of his brother-in-law. The incident happened on the outskirts of Balwanthapur village in the Jagtial district of Telangana.

The victim has been identified as Pagilla Pavan Kumar, who was a Hyderabad based software engineer and had visited his in-laws’ house to check on the widow of his brother-in-law who had passed away of a heart attack. His in-laws accused him of performing black magic and the reason for his brother-in-law’s death and in retaliation burnt him to death.

The Police were informed by the locals about a man who was being burnt alive in a locked room, screaming for help.”We rushed to the spot and broke open the door of the room. We found Kumar tied to a chair and completely burnt. He died instantaneously,” Mallyal Sub-Inspector(SI) of Police Nagaraju reported. The victim’s wife Krishnaveni told the Police that her sister-in-law Sumalatha had sent her to get a bottle of water, and by the time she returned, her husband was locked in the room, ablaze in flames, screaming for help.

As per sources, Sumalatha confessed to her crimes and surrendered. Several members of the accused family have been arrested on charges of murder and an investigation is underway.