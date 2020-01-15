୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ବରଫରେ ଚାଲି ଗର୍ଭବତୀଙ୍କୁ ମେଡିକାଲରେ ପହଞ୍ଚାଇଲେ ଯବାନ, ମୋଦୀଙ୍କ ସଲାମ୍

Breaking News
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ,୧୫ ।୧: ଭାରତୀୟ ସେନା ଆଜି ୭୨ତମ ସେନା ଦିବସ ପାଳନ କରୁଛି । ସେନା ଦିବସର ଏହି ଅବସରରେ ସମସ୍ତ ଦେଶବାସୀ ସୁରକ୍ଷାରେ ଥିବା ଯବାନଙ୍କୁ ନେଇ ଗର୍ବ ଅନୁଭବ କରୁଛନ୍ତି । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଜମ୍ମୁ-କାଶ୍ମୀରରେ ଏପରି ଏକ ଦୃଶ୍ୟ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି, ଯାହା ଦେଖିଲେ ଆପଣଙ୍କୁ ବି ବର୍ଗ ଅନୁଭବ କରିବେ । ଯବାନମାନେ କେବଳ ଶତ୍ରୁମାନଙ୍କ କବଳରୁ ନୁହେଁ, ବରଂ ବିପଦରୁ ମଧ୍ୟ ରକ୍ଷା କରିଥାନ୍ତି । ସେହିପରି ୧୦୦ ଯବାନ ୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ବରଫରେ ଜଣେ ଗର୍ଭବତୀ ମହିଳାଙ୍କୁ କାନ୍ଧେଇ ମେଡିକାଲରେ ପହଞ୍ଚାଇଥିବାର ଭିଡିଓ ଭାଇରାଲ ହୋଇଛି ।

ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦୀ ମଧ୍ୟ ଏହି ଭିଡିଓକୁ ଟ୍ୱିଟ୍ କରିବା ସହ ସେନାର ଯବାନମାନଙ୍କୁ ସଲାମ୍ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏହା ସହ ଶମୀମା ଓ ତାଙ୍କ ପିଲାଙ୍କ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟର କାମନା କରିଛନ୍ତି ମୋଦୀ ।

