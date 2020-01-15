୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ବରଫରେ ଚାଲି ଗର୍ଭବତୀଙ୍କୁ ମେଡିକାଲରେ ପହଞ୍ଚାଇଲେ ଯବାନ, ମୋଦୀଙ୍କ ସଲାମ୍

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ,୧୫ ।୧: ଭାରତୀୟ ସେନା ଆଜି ୭୨ତମ ସେନା ଦିବସ ପାଳନ କରୁଛି । ସେନା ଦିବସର ଏହି ଅବସରରେ ସମସ୍ତ ଦେଶବାସୀ ସୁରକ୍ଷାରେ ଥିବା ଯବାନଙ୍କୁ ନେଇ ଗର୍ବ ଅନୁଭବ କରୁଛନ୍ତି । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଜମ୍ମୁ-କାଶ୍ମୀରରେ ଏପରି ଏକ ଦୃଶ୍ୟ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି, ଯାହା ଦେଖିଲେ ଆପଣଙ୍କୁ ବି ବର୍ଗ ଅନୁଭବ କରିବେ । ଯବାନମାନେ କେବଳ ଶତ୍ରୁମାନଙ୍କ କବଳରୁ ନୁହେଁ, ବରଂ ବିପଦରୁ ମଧ୍ୟ ରକ୍ଷା କରିଥାନ୍ତି । ସେହିପରି ୧୦୦ ଯବାନ ୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ବରଫରେ ଜଣେ ଗର୍ଭବତୀ ମହିଳାଙ୍କୁ କାନ୍ଧେଇ ମେଡିକାଲରେ ପହଞ୍ଚାଇଥିବାର ଭିଡିଓ ଭାଇରାଲ ହୋଇଛି ।

#HumsaayaHainHum 🇮🇳🍁 During heavy snowfall, an expecting mother Mrs Shamima, required emergency hospitalisation. For 4 hours over 100 Army persons & 30 civilians walked with her on stretcher through heavy snow. Baby born in hospital, both mother & child doing fine. #VRWithU4U pic.twitter.com/BpDcXRvuUH

ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦୀ ମଧ୍ୟ ଏହି ଭିଡିଓକୁ ଟ୍ୱିଟ୍ କରିବା ସହ ସେନାର ଯବାନମାନଙ୍କୁ ସଲାମ୍ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏହା ସହ ଶମୀମା ଓ ତାଙ୍କ ପିଲାଙ୍କ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟର କାମନା କରିଛନ୍ତି ମୋଦୀ ।

Our Army is known for its valour and professionalism. It is also respected for its humanitarian spirit. Whenever people have needed help, our Army has risen to the occasion and done everything possible!

Proud of our Army.

I pray for the good health of Shamima and her child. https://t.co/Lvetnbe7fQ

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2020