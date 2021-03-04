SonyLiv Announces sequel to ‘Scam 1992’, Series will Focus on this Scamster!

Mumbai, 4/3: After the success of ‘Scam 1992- The Harshad Mehta Story’, the producers have announced the second season of the show. The sequel is titled ‘Scam 2003- The curious case of Abdul Karim Telgi’. The series will focus on the life of Abdul Karim Telgi, the main accused of the Rs 20,000 crore stamp paper scam.

Hansal Mehta who directed the first season will helm this season too. Taking to his Twitter account he announced,  “I am delighted to be back with exploring yet another fascinating story following the immense success of Scam 1992. The new season of this franchise will focus on another riveting story that shook the country a few years ago – the stamp paper scam. I am looking forward to collaborating again with team Applause, SonyLIV, and StudioNEXT, partners who think alike and encourage creative thought.”

Kiran Yadnyopavit, a popular writer of Marathi films has been roped in to write and develop the story along with author Sanjay Singh. The filming will begin later this year.

