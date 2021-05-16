NASA’s Voyager 1 Space Probe Detects ‘Persistent Hum’ 14 Billion Miles Away From Earth

The Voyager 1 spacecraft flew by Jupiter in 1979, and the next year by Saturn, before crossing the heliopause — the solar system's border with interstellar space — in August 2012. It has now reached the interstellar medium.

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
NASA's Voyager 1 Space Probe Detects 'Persistent Hum' 14 Billion Miles From Earth
NASA's Voyager 1 Space Probe Detects 'Persistent Hum' 14 Billion Miles From Earth
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 163,259,015
    World
    Confirmed: 163,259,015
    Active: 17,147,759
    Recovered: 142,725,702
    Death: 3,385,554
  • USA 33,696,108
    USA
    Confirmed: 33,696,108
    Active: 5,997,624
    Recovered: 27,098,620
    Death: 599,864
  • India 24,684,077
    India
    Confirmed: 24,684,077
    Active: 3,618,423
    Recovered: 20,795,335
    Death: 270,319
  • Brazil 15,590,613
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 15,590,613
    Active: 1,093,365
    Recovered: 14,062,396
    Death: 434,852
  • Turkey 5,106,862
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 5,106,862
    Active: 129,487
    Recovered: 4,932,838
    Death: 44,537
  • Russia 4,940,245
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,940,245
    Active: 268,301
    Recovered: 4,556,073
    Death: 115,871
  • UK 4,448,851
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,448,851
    Active: 45,674
    Recovered: 4,275,502
    Death: 127,675
  • Italy 4,153,374
    Italy
    Confirmed: 4,153,374
    Active: 332,830
    Recovered: 3,696,481
    Death: 124,063
  • Germany 3,595,872
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,595,872
    Active: 222,803
    Recovered: 3,286,400
    Death: 86,669
  • Pakistan 877,130
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 877,130
    Active: 68,819
    Recovered: 788,768
    Death: 19,543
  • China 90,847
    China
    Confirmed: 90,847
    Active: 291
    Recovered: 85,920
    Death: 4,636

NASA’s Voyager 1 probe has picked up an uncanny humming sound coming from space. NASA launched the Voyager 1 space probe 44 years ago and today it is the most distant human-made object from Earth, after exiting our solar system nine years ago.

Since then, it has been exploring the near-emptiness of interstellar space and sending back valuable data to help us understand the world outside our solar system. Scientists now say instruments aboard the distant spacecraft have detected a “persistent hum” generated by the constant vibration of small amounts of gas in interstellar space.

ଆହୁରି ପଢନ୍ତୁ

୬ ମାସ ପରେ ଖୋଲିବ କେଦାରନାଥ, ୧୧ କ୍ୱିଣ୍ଟାଲ…

ଜୁନ୍ ୧୫ ଯାଏଁ ଶ୍ରୀମନ୍ଦିରରେ ଶ୍ରୀଜିଉଙ୍କ…

According to research published in the journal Nature Astronomy, this persistent monotonous humming is the sound of plasma waves oscillating and it is very weak.

A Cornell University-led team is studying the data sent by Voyager 1 from 14 billion miles away. Stella Koch Ocker, a doctoral student at Cornell University in New York, and one of the authors of the research, said the sound was very faint and monotone because it is in a narrow frequency bandwidth. You can listen to the sound here.

The Voyager 1 spacecraft flew by Jupiter in 1979, and the next year by Saturn, before crossing the heliopause — the solar system’s border with interstellar space — in August 2012. It has now reached the interstellar medium.

Previously, too, after crossing the heliopause, Voyager 1’s Plasma Wave System detected oscillations in the gas, but those were caused by our Sun.

“The interstellar medium is like a quiet or gentle rain,” said senior author of the study James Cordes in a statement on Cornell University’s website.

Researchers now believe that there is more activity going on in the interstellar gas than previously thought. Voyager-1’s data can help scientists understand the interactions between the interstellar medium and the sun’s solar wind, a steady stream of charged particles.

Cornell research scientist Shami Chatterjee explained why continuous tracking of the interstellar space is important, saying scientists never had an opportunity to evaluate interstellar plasma but they do now as the Voyager 1 is flying through them and sending back data.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.