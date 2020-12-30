SSR Case: Investigation is on, says CBI

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 30/12:  Central Bureau of Investigation has said it is looking into all aspects of the case and nothing has been ruled out. The CBI had taken over the case in August.

Subramanian Swamy of BJP had written a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) asking about the status of Investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The PMO forwarded the letter to CBI.

CBI in it’s reply to Swamy stated that, “The CBI is conducting the investigation in a thorough and professional manner using the latest scientific techniques. During investigation, all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as on date.”

“During investigation, advanced mobile forensic equipment including latest software has been used for extraction and analysis of relevant data available in the digital devices and also for analysis of dump data of the relevant cell tower locations related to the case,” the CBI said.

“During investigation, all the witnesses have been examined to understand the circumstances and apprehensions raised by the complainant and his family members and other independent sources. An intensive and thorough investigation has been carried out in this regard,” the CBI said. “The investigation team along with senior officers visited all places of concern – Aligarh, Faridabad, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Manesar and Patna, the letter said.

Sushant Singh Rajput had committed suicide in his apartment on June 14. After that various theories have been floating in the media regarding his death. Hashtags like justice for SSR and boycott Bollywood has been doing rounds in the social media.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
