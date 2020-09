In a recent revelation, it is revealed that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput gave his dogs for adoption just a day before his death. He gave up his dogs for adoption on 13th June 2020. Sushant was found dead on the 14th of June 2020. Raees, the caretaker revealed that Sushant transferred money to take care of his pet dogs Amar, Akbar, and Anthony on June 13, 2020.