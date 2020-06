Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie to be released on Disney+Hotstar on this date

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie Dil Bechara which is the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra will be released on OTT platform DisneyPlusHotstar on July 24. It is said to be a remake of Hollywood blockbuster “The Fault in our Star”

Sanjana Sanghi, who makes her Bollywood debut with Dil Bechara, wrote, “A story of love, of hope, and of endless memories. Celebrating our dearest, and the late #SushantSinghRajput ‘s legacy that will be etched in the minds of all and cherished forever.”