Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh Singh claimed that according to the AIIMS report, Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was 200% strangulation, not suicide.

Senior Advocate Vikas Singh said, “Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to the murder of SSR [Sushant Singh Rajput]. The Doctor who is part of the AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide.”