Mumbai, 2/1: Tata sons has moved to the supreme court challenging the order of NCLAT to reappoint Cyrus Mistry as executive Chairman. This development came days after NCLAT ordered Tata Sons to reappoint Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman.

Tata sons challenged the entire order of NCLAT and Tata sons’ lawyer are seeking an immediate hearing after the court reopens on 6th January.

Tata sons previously appointed N Chandrasekharan as its new executive chairman which was ruled out by NCLAT order.