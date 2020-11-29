Tejaswi Yadav calls out Nitish Kumar over deteriorating law and order in Bihar

Patna, 29/11: Rashtriya Janata Dal(RJD)’s Tejaswi Yadav didn’t waste time in slamming the newly appointed CM of Bihar, Nitish Kumar over the deteriorating law and order condition in Bihar. A day after an aide of JDU legislator Amarendra Pandey was shot dead by unidentified gunmen, Tejaswi called the law and order situation in Bihar as “Maha Jungle Raj”. “In Bihar, mahajungleraj is going wild with the outpouring of criminals, gunfire, and havoc on businessmen. There is a chaotic and scary environment everywhere. Law and order have vanished. The Chief Minister sitting in his double-engine train is lethargic and helpless. Why is ”maharaja” of the maha jungle raj silent?” Tejaswi tweeted in Hindi.

The shootout took place on Saturday, 28 November 2020 at Gopalganj where JDU MLA Amarendra Pandey’s aide was shot with two other men by unidentified gunmen. A case has been registered and the Police have been successful in nabbing two persons, alleged to be the shooters, and the injured are admitted into the hospital.