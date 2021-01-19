The Night is Only 40 Minutes long in this town. Find out More!

FeaturedHealth and LifestyleTravel
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 96,095,456
    World
    Confirmed: 96,095,456
    Active: 25,275,823
    Recovered: 68,767,891
    Death: 2,051,742
  • USA 24,626,441
    USA
    Confirmed: 24,626,441
    Active: 9,666,132
    Recovered: 14,551,686
    Death: 408,623
  • India 10,582,647
    India
    Confirmed: 10,582,647
    Active: 201,301
    Recovered: 10,228,753
    Death: 152,593
  • Brazil 8,512,238
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 8,512,238
    Active: 849,863
    Recovered: 7,452,047
    Death: 210,328
  • Russia 3,612,800
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,612,800
    Active: 544,151
    Recovered: 3,002,026
    Death: 66,623
  • UK 3,433,494
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,433,494
    Active: 1,797,059
    Recovered: 1,546,575
    Death: 89,860
  • Turkey 2,392,963
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,392,963
    Active: 98,033
    Recovered: 2,270,769
    Death: 24,161
  • Italy 2,390,101
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,390,101
    Active: 547,058
    Recovered: 1,760,489
    Death: 82,554
  • Germany 2,059,314
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,059,314
    Active: 295,009
    Recovered: 1,716,200
    Death: 48,105
  • Pakistan 523,011
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 523,011
    Active: 35,485
    Recovered: 476,471
    Death: 11,055
  • China 88,454
    China
    Confirmed: 88,454
    Active: 1,387
    Recovered: 82,432
    Death: 4,635

The world is a mysterious place. It never fails to amaze us. To our disbelief, there is a town where the sun sets only for 40 minutes and rises again. This spectacular view is witnessed by Hammerfest town in Northern Norway.

The sunsets here at the midnight and rises after 40 minutes. This cycle lasts for about two and a half months. Therefore it is also called ‘Country of Midnight Sun’.

There is an astronomical event behind the 40-minute night. On June 21 and December 22, sunlight does not spread evenly to all parts of the earth. The earth rotates making an angle of 66 degrees. Due to this inclination, there is a difference in the time of day and night. The 40-minute night in Norway takes place in June 21 situation. At this time, the entire part of the earth from 66 degrees north latitude to 90 degrees north latitude remains under sunlight and this the reason why the sun sets for only 40 minutes.

People from all over the world come to witness the stunning view.

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.