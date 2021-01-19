The Night is Only 40 Minutes long in this town. Find out More!

-
World
96,095,456
WorldConfirmed: 96,095,456Active: 25,275,823Recovered: 68,767,891Death: 2,051,742
-
USA
24,626,441
USAConfirmed: 24,626,441Active: 9,666,132Recovered: 14,551,686Death: 408,623
-
India
10,582,647
IndiaConfirmed: 10,582,647Active: 201,301Recovered: 10,228,753Death: 152,593
-
Brazil
8,512,238
BrazilConfirmed: 8,512,238Active: 849,863Recovered: 7,452,047Death: 210,328
-
Russia
3,612,800
RussiaConfirmed: 3,612,800Active: 544,151Recovered: 3,002,026Death: 66,623
-
UK
3,433,494
UKConfirmed: 3,433,494Active: 1,797,059Recovered: 1,546,575Death: 89,860
-
Turkey
2,392,963
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,392,963Active: 98,033Recovered: 2,270,769Death: 24,161
-
Italy
2,390,101
ItalyConfirmed: 2,390,101Active: 547,058Recovered: 1,760,489Death: 82,554
-
Germany
2,059,314
GermanyConfirmed: 2,059,314Active: 295,009Recovered: 1,716,200Death: 48,105
-
Pakistan
523,011
PakistanConfirmed: 523,011Active: 35,485Recovered: 476,471Death: 11,055
-
China
88,454
ChinaConfirmed: 88,454Active: 1,387Recovered: 82,432Death: 4,635
The world is a mysterious place. It never fails to amaze us. To our disbelief, there is a town where the sun sets only for 40 minutes and rises again. This spectacular view is witnessed by Hammerfest town in Northern Norway.
The sunsets here at the midnight and rises after 40 minutes. This cycle lasts for about two and a half months. Therefore it is also called ‘Country of Midnight Sun’.
There is an astronomical event behind the 40-minute night. On June 21 and December 22, sunlight does not spread evenly to all parts of the earth. The earth rotates making an angle of 66 degrees. Due to this inclination, there is a difference in the time of day and night. The 40-minute night in Norway takes place in June 21 situation. At this time, the entire part of the earth from 66 degrees north latitude to 90 degrees north latitude remains under sunlight and this the reason why the sun sets for only 40 minutes.
People from all over the world come to witness the stunning view.