The second wave’s havoc has reduced 39923 new cases, 695 deaths in Maharashtra, improvement in Delhi-UP

COVID-19 Updates World 162,537,344 World Confirmed: 162,537,344 Active: 17,705,617 Recovered: 141,460,301 Death: 3,371,426

USA 33,664,013 USA Confirmed: 33,664,013 Active: 6,351,878 Recovered: 26,712,821 Death: 599,314

India 24,372,243 India Confirmed: 24,372,243 Active: 3,679,691 Recovered: 20,426,323 Death: 266,229

Brazil 15,521,313 Brazil Confirmed: 15,521,313 Active: 1,060,173 Recovered: 14,028,355 Death: 432,785

Turkey 5,095,390 Turkey Confirmed: 5,095,390 Active: 157,065 Recovered: 4,894,024 Death: 44,301

Russia 4,922,901 Russia Confirmed: 4,922,901 Active: 270,151 Recovered: 4,537,634 Death: 115,116

UK 4,446,824 UK Confirmed: 4,446,824 Active: 45,715 Recovered: 4,273,441 Death: 127,668

Italy 4,146,722 Italy Confirmed: 4,146,722 Active: 339,606 Recovered: 3,683,189 Death: 123,927

Germany 3,585,891 Germany Confirmed: 3,585,891 Active: 240,410 Recovered: 3,259,000 Death: 86,481

Pakistan 873,220 Pakistan Confirmed: 873,220 Active: 73,398 Recovered: 780,438 Death: 19,384

China 90,829 China Confirmed: 90,829 Active: 279 Recovered: 85,914 Death: 4,636

India Corona Virus Updates: The second wave of Corona in the country has caused a bit of havoc, but the situation is still worrisome. In the last 24 hours, 3 lakh 42 thousand 896 corona cases were reported in the country, while 3,997 patients died during this period.

At the same time, 8506 new cases of corona were found in the national capital in the last 24 hours and 289 people died.

Delhi corona update

In the last 24 hours, 14140 people were discharged from the hospital in Delhi. The number of active corona patients has now reached 71794 in the capital. At the same time, the infection rate has come down to 12.40%. On Thursday, 10489 cases were found in Delhi. That is, in the last few days, new cases of corona are declining.

39,923 new cases in Maharashtra

There has been a decrease in new cases in Maharashtra. In the last 24 hours, 39,923 new cases were found and 695 deaths were recorded. During this time 53,249 people were discharged.

Corona cases reduced in UP

There is a continuous decrease in corona cases in UP. The number of recovering patients is also increasing. In UP, 15,747 new cases of corona were reported in the last 24 hours, while 26,000 patients were discharged. At present there are a total of 1,93,815 active cases in the state. 312 people died due to black corona.