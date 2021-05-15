The second wave’s havoc has reduced 39923 new cases, 695 deaths in Maharashtra, improvement in Delhi-UP

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 162,537,344
    World
    Confirmed: 162,537,344
    Active: 17,705,617
    Recovered: 141,460,301
    Death: 3,371,426
  • USA 33,664,013
    USA
    Confirmed: 33,664,013
    Active: 6,351,878
    Recovered: 26,712,821
    Death: 599,314
  • India 24,372,243
    India
    Confirmed: 24,372,243
    Active: 3,679,691
    Recovered: 20,426,323
    Death: 266,229
  • Brazil 15,521,313
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 15,521,313
    Active: 1,060,173
    Recovered: 14,028,355
    Death: 432,785
  • Turkey 5,095,390
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 5,095,390
    Active: 157,065
    Recovered: 4,894,024
    Death: 44,301
  • Russia 4,922,901
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,922,901
    Active: 270,151
    Recovered: 4,537,634
    Death: 115,116
  • UK 4,446,824
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,446,824
    Active: 45,715
    Recovered: 4,273,441
    Death: 127,668
  • Italy 4,146,722
    Italy
    Confirmed: 4,146,722
    Active: 339,606
    Recovered: 3,683,189
    Death: 123,927
  • Germany 3,585,891
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,585,891
    Active: 240,410
    Recovered: 3,259,000
    Death: 86,481
  • Pakistan 873,220
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 873,220
    Active: 73,398
    Recovered: 780,438
    Death: 19,384
  • China 90,829
    China
    Confirmed: 90,829
    Active: 279
    Recovered: 85,914
    Death: 4,636

India Corona Virus Updates: The second wave of Corona in the country has caused a bit of havoc, but the situation is still worrisome. In the last 24 hours, 3 lakh 42 thousand 896 corona cases were reported in the country, while 3,997 patients died during this period.

At the same time, 8506 new cases of corona were found in the national capital in the last 24 hours and 289 people died.

ଆହୁରି ପଢନ୍ତୁ

କରୋନା ରୋଗୀଙ୍କ ଅକ୍ସିଜେନ ସମସ୍ୟା ଦୂର ହେବ:…

ଓଡିଶାରେ ୬ ଲକ୍ଷ ଟପିଲା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସଂଖ୍ୟା:…

Delhi corona update

In the last 24 hours, 14140 people were discharged from the hospital in Delhi. The number of active corona patients has now reached 71794 in the capital. At the same time, the infection rate has come down to 12.40%. On Thursday, 10489 cases were found in Delhi. That is, in the last few days, new cases of corona are declining.

39,923 new cases in Maharashtra

There has been a decrease in new cases in Maharashtra. In the last 24 hours, 39,923 new cases were found and 695 deaths were recorded. During this time 53,249 people were discharged.

Corona cases reduced in UP

There is a continuous decrease in corona cases in UP. The number of recovering patients is also increasing. In UP, 15,747 new cases of corona were reported in the last 24 hours, while 26,000 patients were discharged. At present there are a total of 1,93,815 active cases in the state. 312 people died due to black corona.

 

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.