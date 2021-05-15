The second wave’s havoc has reduced 39923 new cases, 695 deaths in Maharashtra, improvement in Delhi-UP
-
World
162,537,344
WorldConfirmed: 162,537,344Active: 17,705,617Recovered: 141,460,301Death: 3,371,426
-
USA
33,664,013
USAConfirmed: 33,664,013Active: 6,351,878Recovered: 26,712,821Death: 599,314
-
India
24,372,243
IndiaConfirmed: 24,372,243Active: 3,679,691Recovered: 20,426,323Death: 266,229
-
Brazil
15,521,313
BrazilConfirmed: 15,521,313Active: 1,060,173Recovered: 14,028,355Death: 432,785
-
Turkey
5,095,390
TurkeyConfirmed: 5,095,390Active: 157,065Recovered: 4,894,024Death: 44,301
-
Russia
4,922,901
RussiaConfirmed: 4,922,901Active: 270,151Recovered: 4,537,634Death: 115,116
-
UK
4,446,824
UKConfirmed: 4,446,824Active: 45,715Recovered: 4,273,441Death: 127,668
-
Italy
4,146,722
ItalyConfirmed: 4,146,722Active: 339,606Recovered: 3,683,189Death: 123,927
-
Germany
3,585,891
GermanyConfirmed: 3,585,891Active: 240,410Recovered: 3,259,000Death: 86,481
-
Pakistan
873,220
PakistanConfirmed: 873,220Active: 73,398Recovered: 780,438Death: 19,384
-
China
90,829
ChinaConfirmed: 90,829Active: 279Recovered: 85,914Death: 4,636
India Corona Virus Updates: The second wave of Corona in the country has caused a bit of havoc, but the situation is still worrisome. In the last 24 hours, 3 lakh 42 thousand 896 corona cases were reported in the country, while 3,997 patients died during this period.
At the same time, 8506 new cases of corona were found in the national capital in the last 24 hours and 289 people died.
Delhi corona update
In the last 24 hours, 14140 people were discharged from the hospital in Delhi. The number of active corona patients has now reached 71794 in the capital. At the same time, the infection rate has come down to 12.40%. On Thursday, 10489 cases were found in Delhi. That is, in the last few days, new cases of corona are declining.
39,923 new cases in Maharashtra
There has been a decrease in new cases in Maharashtra. In the last 24 hours, 39,923 new cases were found and 695 deaths were recorded. During this time 53,249 people were discharged.
Corona cases reduced in UP
There is a continuous decrease in corona cases in UP. The number of recovering patients is also increasing. In UP, 15,747 new cases of corona were reported in the last 24 hours, while 26,000 patients were discharged. At present there are a total of 1,93,815 active cases in the state. 312 people died due to black corona.