This company will invest 800Cr in India..

Due to Coronavirus, people in India have started living in job insecurity. But soon this tension may end because many big companies working in China are thinking of starting their business in India. After which it will not be wrong to say that jobs will increase in India. Let us tell you that Lava International, a domestic company that manufactures mobile devices, said on Friday that it is bringing its business from China to India. After the recent policy changes in India, the company has decided to take this step.

800 crore rupees investment plan

The company has planned to invest Rs 800 crore during the next five years to expand its mobile phone development and manufacturing. Hari Om Rai, Chairman and Managing Director of Lava International, said that we have at least 600 to 650 employees in China in the field of product design. We have now shifted the design work to India. He said that we have been exporting some mobile phones from our factory in China, this work will now be done from India.