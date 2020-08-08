ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ମଧ୍ୟ ୧୨ଜଣଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ ନେଲା କରୋନା

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୮ା୮(ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ୧୬୪୩ ଜଣ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ୧୨ଜଣଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ ନେଇଛି କରୋନା । ମୃତକଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ଗଞ୍ଜାମ, କେନ୍ଦୁଝର, କନ୍ଧମାଳ ଓ ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧାରୁ ୨ଜଣ ଲେଖାଏଁଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି । ଏହାସହ କରୋନାରେ ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର, ବରଗଡ଼, ଗଜପତି ଓ ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ରୁ ଜଣେ ଲେଖାଏଁ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ ଯାଇଛି । ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ କରୋନା ଜନିତ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୨୫୯କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି ।ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି ।

Regret to inform of the demise of twelve Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals. 1. A 60 year old Male of Bargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) August 8, 2020

4. A 57 year old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes. 5. A 55 year old male of Kandhamal district who was also suffering from Diabetes. 6. A 60 year old male of Kandhamal district who was also suffering from Diabetes. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) August 8, 2020

7. A 79 year old male of Keonjhar district who was also suffering from hypertension & atrial fibrillation. 8. A 59 year old male of Gajapati district who was also suffering from Hypertension & Ischemic Heart Disease. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) August 8, 2020