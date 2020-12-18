Two doses of Oxford’s Corona Vaccine shows Good Immune Response

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
London,18/12: Covid 19 vaccine developed by Oxford University shows a good immune response when two full doses are administered, says the university. Previously it said that a full dose followed by a half dose showed good results.

The Oxford vaccine candidate which is licensed to AstraZeneca has published the results of phase 1 and phase 2 trials, the result shows that two full doses of vaccine are more efficient than one full and one-half dose of the vaccine as stated earlier by the university. Though the university added more research is required to confirm the results.

“The booster doses of the vaccine are both shown to induce stronger antibody responses than a single dose, the standard dose/standard dose inducing the best response,” the university said in a statement.

