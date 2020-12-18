Two doses of Oxford’s Corona Vaccine shows Good Immune Response

COVID-19 Updates World 75,283,201 World Confirmed: 75,283,201 Active: 20,761,677 Recovered: 52,853,158 Death: 1,668,366

USA 17,626,770 USA Confirmed: 17,626,770 Active: 7,017,785 Recovered: 10,291,057 Death: 317,928

India 9,979,447 India Confirmed: 9,979,447 Active: 313,791 Recovered: 9,520,827 Death: 144,829

Brazil 7,111,527 Brazil Confirmed: 7,111,527 Active: 748,949 Recovered: 6,177,702 Death: 184,876

Russia 2,762,668 Russia Confirmed: 2,762,668 Active: 510,977 Recovered: 2,202,540 Death: 49,151

Turkey 1,955,680 Turkey Confirmed: 1,955,680 Active: 216,709 Recovered: 1,721,607 Death: 17,364

UK 1,948,660 UK Confirmed: 1,948,660 Active: 1,882,608 Recovered: N/A Death: 66,052

Italy 1,906,377 Italy Confirmed: 1,906,377 Active: 635,343 Recovered: 1,203,814 Death: 67,220

Germany 1,438,438 Germany Confirmed: 1,438,438 Active: 365,673 Recovered: 1,047,600 Death: 25,165

Pakistan 451,494 Pakistan Confirmed: 451,494 Active: 42,478 Recovered: 399,852 Death: 9,164

China 86,789 China Confirmed: 86,789 Active: 304 Recovered: 81,851 Death: 4,634

London,18/12: Covid 19 vaccine developed by Oxford University shows a good immune response when two full doses are administered, says the university. Previously it said that a full dose followed by a half dose showed good results.

The Oxford vaccine candidate which is licensed to AstraZeneca has published the results of phase 1 and phase 2 trials, the result shows that two full doses of vaccine are more efficient than one full and one-half dose of the vaccine as stated earlier by the university. Though the university added more research is required to confirm the results.

“The booster doses of the vaccine are both shown to induce stronger antibody responses than a single dose, the standard dose/standard dose inducing the best response,” the university said in a statement.