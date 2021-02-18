Two girls found dead and 1 critical in UP’s Unnao

-
Unnao, 18/2: Three minor girls aged 13, 16, and 17 were found unconscious and tied with ‘dupatta’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district on Wednesday. Two of them were declared dead on arrival at the district hospital, the third girl is in critical condition. She is admitted to a private hospital in Kanpur. All the three girls belonged to the Baburaha village of Unnao.
According to the police, the three girls had gone to their fields to cut grass on Wednesday afternoon. When they did not return till late evening, their family members went out to search for them and found them lying unconscious in the field. The girls are said to be cousins.
“Prima facie they show symptoms of poisoning,” Anand Kulkarni, Superintendent of Police, Unnao was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.
The SP also said there were no injury marks on the bodies of the girls, and the police are waiting for the post-mortem reports to determine their cause of death. “We are trying to reconstruct the crime scene to get to the bottom of the matter. The investigation is underway. Police have deployed six teams to look into the matter, the villagers are being interrogated,” Kulkarni added.
The two bodies have been sent for post mortem.