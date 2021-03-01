UK’s Hunt For Missing Person With Brazil Covid-19 Strain continues

COVID-19 Updates World 114,957,739 World Confirmed: 114,957,739 Active: 21,759,881 Recovered: 90,648,966 Death: 2,548,892

USA 29,299,460 USA Confirmed: 29,299,460 Active: 8,988,132 Recovered: 19,784,360 Death: 526,968

India 11,122,986 India Confirmed: 11,122,986 Active: 169,565 Recovered: 10,796,164 Death: 157,257

Brazil 10,587,001 Brazil Confirmed: 10,587,001 Active: 874,181 Recovered: 9,457,100 Death: 255,720

Russia 4,257,650 Russia Confirmed: 4,257,650 Active: 348,121 Recovered: 3,823,074 Death: 86,455

UK 4,182,009 UK Confirmed: 4,182,009 Active: 1,099,172 Recovered: 2,959,884 Death: 122,953

Italy 2,938,371 Italy Confirmed: 2,938,371 Active: 424,333 Recovered: 2,416,093 Death: 97,945

Turkey 2,711,479 Turkey Confirmed: 2,711,479 Active: 104,660 Recovered: 2,578,181 Death: 28,638

Germany 2,455,562 Germany Confirmed: 2,455,562 Active: 129,138 Recovered: 2,255,500 Death: 70,924

Pakistan 581,365 Pakistan Confirmed: 581,365 Active: 22,098 Recovered: 546,371 Death: 12,896

China 89,912 China Confirmed: 89,912 Active: 210 Recovered: 85,066 Death: 4,636

London, 2/3: UK Appealed the person with powerful Covid-19 strain from Brazil to come forward on Sunday.

The public appeal came a week before England is due to start unwinding its third Covid lockdown, with progress hinging on the vaccines’ ability to curtail the pandemic.

“We are working with several data points to try and locate them, not least, of course, to try and highlight anyone who has had a test on (February) 12 to come forward if they haven’t had a result,” vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi told BBC television.

He said community-wide “surge testing” was starting in South Gloucestershire, western England, after two of the Manaus cases were confirmed there.

Experts warned that based on data from Brazil, the variant was both more transmissible and better at evading antibodies than the UK’s predominant strain.