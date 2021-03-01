UK’s Hunt For Missing Person With Brazil Covid-19 Strain continues

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
London, 2/3: UK Appealed the person with powerful Covid-19 strain from Brazil to come forward on Sunday.

The public appeal came a week before England is due to start unwinding its third Covid lockdown, with progress hinging on the vaccines’ ability to curtail the pandemic.

“We are working with several data points to try and locate them, not least, of course, to try and highlight anyone who has had a test on (February) 12 to come forward if they haven’t had a result,” vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi told BBC television.

He said community-wide “surge testing” was starting in South Gloucestershire, western England, after two of the Manaus cases were confirmed there.

Experts warned that based on data from Brazil, the variant was both more transmissible and better at evading antibodies than the UK’s predominant strain.

 

