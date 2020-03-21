Umar Akmal may face life time ban by PCB!

Islamabad, 21/3: Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal has been charged with two breaches of Article 2.4.4 by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents.

“Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code,” Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code reads.

Under Article 6.2, the range of permissible period of ineligibility for those charged and found guilty for a violation of Article 2.4.4 is a minimum of six months and a maximum of a lifetime.