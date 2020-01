UP, 5/1: The Yogi Adiityanath led UP government announced that Uttar Pradesh will be the first state to implement the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act. It also ordered to identify non-Muslim(Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christian)immigrants from neighboring countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan to identify the eligible immigrant for citizenship. It will also help to identify the illegal migrants