Uttarakhand CM Tests Positive for Covid 19

Dehradun, 22/3: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has tested positive for Covid 19 and is currently under home isolation.
“I have isolated myself under the supervision of the doctors. Those of you who have come in close contact with me in the last few days, please be cautious and get yourself checked”, Rawat tweeted.
मेरी कोरोना टेस्ट रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मैं ठीक हूँ और मुझे कोई परेशानी नहीं है । डॉक्टर्स की निगरानी में मैंने स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर लिया है ।आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे निकट संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया सावधानी बरतें और अपनी जाँच करवाएं।
— Tirath Singh Rawat (@TIRATHSRAWAT) March 22, 2021