Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: 15 Dead and 143 still missing

New Delhi, 8/2: The Glacier burst in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district has caused severe destruction after it flooded the Dhauli Ganga, Rishi Ganga, and Alaknanda rivers on Sunday. According to the latest reports, at least 15 people are dead are 143 are missing.

An operation to rescue people trapped in a tunnel near the Tapovan dam is currently underway and heavy machinery is being used to clear the debris. A total of 15 people are rescued but the death count could go as high as 150.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has intensified the search and the Indian Air Force has also resumed relief and rescue operations.

