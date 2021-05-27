ଆଜିଠୁ ସ୍ୱାଭାବିକ ହେବ ଟିକାକରଣ ପ୍ରକିୟା, ୨୭ ଓ ୨୮ରେ ପାଇଁ ସ୍ଳଟ୍ ବୁକ୍ କରିଥିଲେ ପୂର୍ବ ଧାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ସମୟ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନ ଅନୁଯାୟୀ ନେବେ ଟିକା

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର (ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ବାତ୍ୟା ପାଇଁ ବୁଧବାର ଦିନ ରାଜଧାନୀ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ କୋଭିଡ୍‌ ଟିକାକରଣ ବନ୍ଦ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ଗୁରୁବାର ଓ ଶୁକ୍ରବାର ସ୍ୱାଭାବିକ ଭାବେ ଟିକାଦାନ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ହେବ । ବିଏମ୍‌ସି ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

The Vaccination Programme for 27th and 28th under BMC area will be held as per schedule.

Citizens who have booked their appointment, visit the centre with appointment slip at prescribed time.#BbsrFightsCOVID pic.twitter.com/BceY0pMW3f

