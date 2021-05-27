ଆଜିଠୁ ସ୍ୱାଭାବିକ ହେବ ଟିକାକରଣ ପ୍ରକିୟା, ୨୭ ଓ ୨୮ରେ ପାଇଁ ସ୍ଳଟ୍ ବୁକ୍ କରିଥିଲେ ପୂର୍ବ ଧାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ସମୟ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନ ଅନୁଯାୟୀ ନେବେ ଟିକା
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର (ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ବାତ୍ୟା ପାଇଁ ବୁଧବାର ଦିନ ରାଜଧାନୀ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ କୋଭିଡ୍ ଟିକାକରଣ ବନ୍ଦ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ଗୁରୁବାର ଓ ଶୁକ୍ରବାର ସ୍ୱାଭାବିକ ଭାବେ ଟିକାଦାନ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ହେବ । ବିଏମ୍ସି ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
The Vaccination Programme for 27th and 28th under BMC area will be held as per schedule.
Citizens who have booked their appointment, visit the centre with appointment slip at prescribed time.#BbsrFightsCOVID pic.twitter.com/BceY0pMW3f
— BMC (@bmcbbsr) May 26, 2021
ବିଏମ୍ସିର ସୂଚନା ଅନୁଯାୟୀ ୨୭ ଓ ୨୮ ତାରିଖ ଦିନ ପୂର୍ବ ଧାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ସମୟ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନ ଅନୁଯାୟୀ ଟିକାକରଣ କରାଯିବ । ୪୫ ବର୍ଷରୁ ଉଦ୍ଧ୍ୱର୍ ବୟସ୍କଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଡ୍ରାଇଭ୍ ଇନ୍ ଟିକାକରଣ ମଧ୍ୟ ଚାଲିବ । ୨୬ ତାରିଖ ଦିନ ଟିକାକରଣ ବନ୍ଦ ଥିବାରୁ ଉକ୍ତ ଦିନ ଟିକାନେବାକୁ ଥିବା ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିମାନେ ୨୯ ତାରିଖ ଦିନ ପୂର୍ବ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଧାରିତ ସ୍ଥାନ ଓ ସମୟରେ ଟିକା ନେଇପାରିବେ । ୨୬ ତାରିଖ ପାଇଁ ସେମାନଙ୍କୁ ମିଳିଥିବା ଆପୋଣ୍ଟମେଣ୍ଟ ସ୍ଲିପ୍ ୨୯ ତାରିଖ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ମାନ୍ୟ ରହିବ ।