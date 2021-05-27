ଆଜିଠୁ ସ୍ୱାଭାବିକ ହେବ ଟିକାକରଣ ପ୍ରକିୟା, ୨୭ ଓ ୨୮ରେ ପାଇଁ ସ୍ଳଟ୍ ବୁକ୍ କରିଥିଲେ ପୂର୍ବ ଧାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ସମୟ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନ ଅନୁଯାୟୀ ନେବେ ଟିକା

By Manoj
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର (ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ବାତ୍ୟା ପାଇଁ ବୁଧବାର ଦିନ ରାଜଧାନୀ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ କୋଭିଡ୍‌ ଟିକାକରଣ ବନ୍ଦ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ  ଗୁରୁବାର ଓ ଶୁକ୍ରବାର ସ୍ୱାଭାବିକ ଭାବେ ଟିକାଦାନ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ହେବ । ବିଏମ୍‌ସି ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

 

ବିଏମ୍‌ସିର ସୂଚନା ଅନୁଯାୟୀ ୨୭ ଓ ୨୮ ତାରିଖ ଦିନ ପୂର୍ବ ଧାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ସମୟ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନ ଅନୁଯାୟୀ ଟିକାକରଣ କରାଯିବ । ୪୫ ବର୍ଷରୁ ଉଦ୍ଧ୍ୱର୍ ବୟସ୍କଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଡ୍ରାଇଭ୍‌ ଇନ୍‌ ଟିକାକରଣ ମଧ୍ୟ ଚାଲିବ । ୨୬ ତାରିଖ ଦିନ ଟିକାକରଣ ବନ୍ଦ ଥିବାରୁ ଉକ୍ତ ଦିନ ଟିକାନେବାକୁ ଥିବା ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିମାନେ ୨୯ ତାରିଖ ଦିନ ପୂର୍ବ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଧାରିତ ସ୍ଥାନ ଓ ସମୟରେ ଟିକା ନେଇପାରିବେ । ୨୬ ତାରିଖ ପାଇଁ ସେମାନଙ୍କୁ ମିଳିଥିବା ଆପୋଣ୍ଟମେଣ୍ଟ ସ୍ଲିପ୍ ୨୯ ତାରିଖ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ମାନ୍ୟ ରହିବ ।

