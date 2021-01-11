Vicky Kaushal reveals the Poster of Immortal Ashwatthama!

-
Mumbai, 11/1: Bollywood Actor Vicky Kaushal has unveiled the first look of his film Immortal Ashwatthama on Twitter on Monday. The film will be directed by ‘Uri’ director Aditya Dhar. This will be the second collaboration between Kaushal and Dhar.
He took to Twitter to share the news, he wrote, “Another one!!! On the 2nd anniversary of URI-The Surgical Strike, the team gives you a glimpse into the world of #TheImmortalAshwatthama. Cannot wait to get onto this journey with the dream team of @adityadharfilms #RonnieScrewvala @rsvpmovies @soniyeah22
Overwhelmed and ecstatic !
On the 2nd anniversary of 'URI-The Surgical Strike' , the team gives you a glimpse into the world of #TheImmortalAshwatthama
Cannot wait to get onto this journey with the dream team of @AdityaDharFilms @RonnieScrewvala @RSVPMovies @soniakanwar22 pic.twitter.com/tYOVQ4FG1P
— Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) January 11, 2021
Sharing his excitement, Vicky Kaushal said in a statement said, “Ashwatthama is Aditya’s dream project and it required the backing of a visionary like Ronnie to bring this spectacle to audiences. It’s going to be a new space for me as an actor, exploring the newest form of technology alongside acting. Can’t wait to start the journey soon with this wonderful team.”