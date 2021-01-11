ପୁରୀ ହାଜତ ମୃତ୍ୟୁର ସତ୍ୟପାଠ ଦାଖଲ

କଟକ,୧୧ ।୧(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ପୁରୀ ହାଜତ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ମାମଲାରେ ଆଜି ହାଇକୋର୍ଟରେ ସତ୍ୟପାଠ ଦାଖଲ କରିଛନ୍ତି ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାର । ସତ୍ୟପାଠରେ ଏହା ହାଜତ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ନୁହେଁ ବୋଲି ଉଲ୍ଲେଖ ରହିଛି । ପୋଷ୍ଟମର୍ଟମ ରିପୋର୍ଟ ମଧ୍ୟ ଦାଖଲ କରିଛନ୍ତି ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାର । ଏହି ମାମଲାର ଷ୍ଟାଟସ ରିପୋର୍ଟ ଦାଖଲ କରିବାକୁ କହିଛନ୍ତି ହାଇକୋର୍ଟ । ତେବେ ଆସନ୍ତା ୨୨ ତାରିଖରେ ମାମଲାର ପରବର୍ତ୍ତୀ ଶୁଣାଣି ହେବ ।

