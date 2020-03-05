Viruses were transmitted from humans to animals; COVID-19 found in a pet dog in Hong Kong

HongKong,5/3: A woman infected with coronavirus has also a dog infected with the coronavirus. This is the first case of a viral infection from human to animal body, health authorities said on Wednesday.

The dog belonged to a 40-year-old woman infected with the coronavirus. Since Friday, the dog has been kept separate at the Animal Center and has been tested repeatedly. On each test, he was found to have a partial infection in the dog’s body.

The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Conservation in Hong Kong have repeatedly tested the infected dog. However, the “Pomeranian” breed appears to have a lower level of infection. But it does not show any signs of coronavirus infection.

The Hong Kong government has taken new steps since Friday. The government has said all animals infected with coronavirus will be kept separate for 14 days.