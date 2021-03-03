“We Don’t Play to take the game to the 5th day”- Virat Kohli

COVID-19 Updates World 115,499,176 World Confirmed: 115,499,176 Active: 21,681,519 Recovered: 91,253,758 Death: 2,563,899

USA 29,375,702 USA Confirmed: 29,375,702 Active: 8,940,282 Recovered: 19,906,113 Death: 529,307

India 11,152,127 India Confirmed: 11,152,127 Active: 175,959 Recovered: 10,818,721 Death: 157,447

Brazil 10,647,845 Brazil Confirmed: 10,647,845 Active: 863,110 Recovered: 9,527,173 Death: 257,562

Russia 4,278,750 Russia Confirmed: 4,278,750 Active: 337,668 Recovered: 3,853,734 Death: 87,348

UK 4,188,400 UK Confirmed: 4,188,400 Active: 1,059,384 Recovered: 3,005,720 Death: 123,296

Italy 2,976,274 Italy Confirmed: 2,976,274 Active: 437,421 Recovered: 2,440,218 Death: 98,635

Turkey 2,734,836 Turkey Confirmed: 2,734,836 Active: 112,801 Recovered: 2,593,264 Death: 28,771

Germany 2,464,500 Germany Confirmed: 2,464,500 Active: 118,661 Recovered: 2,274,400 Death: 71,439

Pakistan 583,916 Pakistan Confirmed: 583,916 Active: 16,678 Recovered: 554,225 Death: 13,013

China 89,933 China Confirmed: 89,933 Active: 186 Recovered: 85,111 Death: 4,636

Ahmedabad, 3/3: Slamming the pitch critics Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli has said that “we paly to win and not to take the game to the 5th day”.

Kohli stated that there was no problem with the pitch for the 3rd Test and it was the batsmen who lacked skills. He further added that people should not come to conclusions on the basis of just one game because runs have been scored in previous games.

“I do not understand why the cricket ball and pitch are brought into focus this often, it was about the batsmen not being skilled enough on that pitch to play properly. It was a bizarre display of batting from both teams. I have played this game long enough to understand what happens on the field.

“I would love if people ask me the question about home advantage when we are on a tour of Australia and England, not when you have seen two turning tracks,” said Kohli during a virtual press conference on Thursday.

He added, “I would like to ask a question? You play to win or you play to take the game five days and have some entertainment? We play to win, we don’t play that everyone scores runs. We play to win, people should enjoy when India wins, it should not matter in how many days the match is finishing. In the previous games, runs have been scored, you cannot criticize based on one game”.

“Unfortunately, we do not want to give any explanation, so this question is not relevant to me, our focus is to win. Commenting on the social media milestones,” he in the press conference.

India will take on England in the final test in Ahmedabad on Thursday. India is leading the four-match test series 2-1.