Young Man worshiping Sonu Sood has gone viral

A photo of a young man worshiping Sonu Sood, a real-life hero who sent thousands of migrant workers to his home, has gone viral on social media. The young man shared a photo of Sonu being worshipped with the idols of all the other gods in his shrine on Twitter. In it, he writes, “Whoever helps people meet their mother is God.” Not all human beings are God-like Sonu Sood. While many people liked it, Sonu wrote in response, “Brother, don’t do that.” Tell your mother to pray for me every day. Everything will be fine. Sonu’s tweet has received 16,000 likes. The actor’s urgency to send migrants home has been widely praised across the country. Yesterday, he sent another 1,000 migrants from Thane to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.