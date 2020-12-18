ରାଜଧାନୀରେ ଖୋଲିବ ସବୁ ମନ୍ଦିର, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେବେ?

-
World
75,494,860
WorldConfirmed: 75,494,860Active: 20,795,211Recovered: 53,027,223Death: 1,672,426
-
USA
17,646,560
USAConfirmed: 17,646,560Active: 7,032,082Recovered: 10,296,261Death: 318,217
-
India
9,987,949
IndiaConfirmed: 9,987,949Active: 312,505Recovered: 9,530,530Death: 144,914
-
Brazil
7,111,527
BrazilConfirmed: 7,111,527Active: 748,949Recovered: 6,177,702Death: 184,876
-
Russia
2,791,220
RussiaConfirmed: 2,791,220Active: 512,825Recovered: 2,228,633Death: 49,762
-
Turkey
1,955,680
TurkeyConfirmed: 1,955,680Active: 216,709Recovered: 1,721,607Death: 17,364
-
UK
1,948,660
UKConfirmed: 1,948,660Active: 1,882,608Recovered: N/ADeath: 66,052
-
Italy
1,906,377
ItalyConfirmed: 1,906,377Active: 635,343Recovered: 1,203,814Death: 67,220
-
Germany
1,454,649
GermanyConfirmed: 1,454,649Active: 359,693Recovered: 1,069,400Death: 25,556
-
Pakistan
451,494
PakistanConfirmed: 451,494Active: 42,478Recovered: 399,852Death: 9,164
-
China
86,789
ChinaConfirmed: 86,789Active: 304Recovered: 81,851Death: 4,634
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ୧୮ ।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କରୋନା ଯୋଗୁଁ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସମେତ ଦେଶର ଅଖଚକ ବନ୍ଦ ହୋଇଥିଲା । କିନ୍ତୁ ସଂକ୍ରମଣ କମିବା ଫଳରେ ଧିରେ ଧିରେ ସବୁ ଦିଗରୁ କଟକଣା ହଟିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ଆସନ୍ତା ୩ ତାରିଖରେ ସବୁ ମନ୍ଦିର ଖୋଲିବାକୁ ଯାଉଛି । ଲିଙ୍ଗରାଜ ମନ୍ଦିର ବ୍ୟତୀତ ଅନ୍ୟ ସବୁ ମନ୍ଦିର ଖୋଲିବାକୁ ଅନୁମତି ମିଳିଛି । ମନ୍ଦିର ଖୋଲିବାକୁ ବିଏମସି ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଅନୁମତ ମିଳିଥିବା ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି ।