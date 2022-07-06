ପିଟି ଉଷାଙ୍କ ସହ ଆଉ ଏହି ୩ ମହାନ୍ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିତ୍ୱ ମଧ୍ୟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ରାଜସଭା ପାଇଁ ମନୋନୀତ

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଭାରତର ଦୌଡ଼ରାଣୀ ପିଟି ଉଷାଙ୍କ ସହ ୩ ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କୁ ରାଜ୍ୟସଭାକୁ ମନୋନୀତ କରାଯାଇଛି । ବୁଧବାର ଏନେଇ ଟ୍ୱିଟ୍ କରି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦୀ । ଏହା ସହ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ସେମାନଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ମଧ୍ୟ ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି । ଦୌଡ଼ରାଣୀ ପିଟି ଉଷାଙ୍କ ସହ ବର୍ଷିଆନ୍ ସଂଙ୍ଗୀତଜ୍ଞ ଇଲେୟାରାଜା, ଶ୍ରୀ ବିରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ହେଗଡେ, ଭି. ବିଜୟେନ୍ଦ୍ରଙ୍କୁ ରାଜ୍ୟସଭା ପାଇଁ ମନୋନୀତ କରାଯାଇଛି ।

ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦୀ ବର୍ଷିଆନ୍ ଇଲେୟାରାଜାଙ୍କୁ ରାଜ୍ୟସଭାକୁ ମନୋନୀତ ହେବାକୁ ନେଇ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇବା ସହ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ ସେ ପିଢ଼ୀ ପରେ ପିଢ଼ୀ ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ସଙ୍ଗୀତରେ ମନ୍ତ୍ରମୁଗ୍ଧ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ତାଙ୍କର ରଚନା ତାଙ୍କର ଭାବନରା ସୁନ୍ଦରତାକୁ ଦର୍ଶାଇଥାଏ । ସେ ଏକ ବିନମ୍ର ପୃଷ୍ଠଭୂମିରୁ ଉଠି ବହୁତ କିଛି ହାସଲ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।

The creative genius of @ilaiyaraaja Ji has enthralled people across generations. His works beautifully reflect many emotions. What is equally inspiring is his life journey- he rose from a humble background and achieved so much. Glad that he has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha. pic.twitter.com/VH6wedLByC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2022

ସେହିପରି ବିରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ହେଗଡ଼େଙ୍କ ବିଷୟରେ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ ସେ ସାମୁଦାୟିକ ସେବାରେ ସବୁଠୁ ଆଗରେ । ମତେ ଧର୍ମସ୍ଥଳ, ମନ୍ଦିରରେ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା କରିବା ଏବଂ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ, ଶିକ୍ଷା ଏବଂ ସଂସ୍କୃତି କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ତାଙ୍କ ଦ୍ୱାରା କରାଯାଇଥିବା ମହାନ କାମକୁ ଦେଖିବାର ଅବସର ମିଳିଛି । ସେ ନିଶ୍ଚିତ ଭାବରେ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟଭାରକୁ ସମୃଦ୍ଧ କରିବେ ।

Shri Veerendra Heggade Ji is at the forefront of outstanding community service. I have had the opportunity to pray at the Dharmasthala Temple and also witness the great work he is doing in health, education and culture. He will certainly enrich Parliamentary proceedings. pic.twitter.com/tMTk0BD7Vf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2022

ସେହପରି ଭି.ବିଜୟେଦ୍ର ପ୍ରସାଦଙ୍କ ବିଷୟରେ କହିବା ସହ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ ସେ ଦଶନ୍ଧିରୁ ରଚନାତ୍ମକ ଦୁନିଆ ସହ ଜଡ଼ିତ । ତାଙ୍କର ରଚନା ଭାରତର ଗୌରବଶାଳୀ ସଂସ୍କୃତିକୁ ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶିତ କରୁଛି ଏବଂ ବିଶ୍ୱ ସ୍ତରରେ ନିଜର ପରିଚୟ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରିଛନ୍ତି । ତାଙ୍କୁ ରାଜ୍ୟସଭାକୁ ମନୋନୀତ କରାଯାଇଥିବାରୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ।