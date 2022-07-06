ପିଟି ଉଷାଙ୍କ ସହ ଆଉ ଏହି ୩ ମହାନ୍ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିତ୍ୱ ମଧ୍ୟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ରାଜସଭା ପାଇଁ ମନୋନୀତ

By Chikun

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଭାରତର ଦୌଡ଼ରାଣୀ ପିଟି ଉଷାଙ୍କ ସହ ୩ ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କୁ ରାଜ୍ୟସଭାକୁ ମନୋନୀତ କରାଯାଇଛି । ବୁଧବାର ଏନେଇ ଟ୍ୱିଟ୍ କରି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦୀ । ଏହା ସହ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ସେମାନଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ମଧ୍ୟ ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି । ଦୌଡ଼ରାଣୀ ପିଟି ଉଷାଙ୍କ ସହ ବର୍ଷିଆନ୍ ସଂଙ୍ଗୀତଜ୍ଞ ଇଲେୟାରାଜା, ଶ୍ରୀ ବିରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ହେଗଡେ, ଭି. ବିଜୟେନ୍ଦ୍ରଙ୍କୁ ରାଜ୍ୟସଭା ପାଇଁ ମନୋନୀତ କରାଯାଇଛି ।

ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦୀ ବର୍ଷିଆନ୍ ଇଲେୟାରାଜାଙ୍କୁ ରାଜ୍ୟସଭାକୁ ମନୋନୀତ ହେବାକୁ ନେଇ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇବା ସହ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ ସେ ପିଢ଼ୀ ପରେ ପିଢ଼ୀ ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ସଙ୍ଗୀତରେ ମନ୍ତ୍ରମୁଗ୍ଧ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ତାଙ୍କର ରଚନା ତାଙ୍କର ଭାବନରା ସୁନ୍ଦରତାକୁ ଦର୍ଶାଇଥାଏ । ସେ ଏକ ବିନମ୍ର ପୃଷ୍ଠଭୂମିରୁ ଉଠି ବହୁତ କିଛି ହାସଲ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।

ଆହୁରି ପଢନ୍ତୁ

ନିୟମିତ ସେକ୍ସ କରିବା ଦ୍ୱାରା ଗର୍ଭଧାରଣ ଚାନ୍ସ…

୧୦ ମାସର ଶିଶୁକୁ ମିଳିଲା ରେଲୱେରେ…

ସେହିପରି ବିରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ହେଗଡ଼େଙ୍କ ବିଷୟରେ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ ସେ ସାମୁଦାୟିକ ସେବାରେ ସବୁଠୁ ଆଗରେ । ମତେ ଧର୍ମସ୍ଥଳ, ମନ୍ଦିରରେ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା କରିବା ଏବଂ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ, ଶିକ୍ଷା ଏବଂ ସଂସ୍କୃତି କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ତାଙ୍କ ଦ୍ୱାରା କରାଯାଇଥିବା ମହାନ କାମକୁ ଦେଖିବାର ଅବସର ମିଳିଛି । ସେ ନିଶ୍ଚିତ ଭାବରେ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟଭାରକୁ ସମୃଦ୍ଧ କରିବେ ।

ସେହପରି ଭି.ବିଜୟେଦ୍ର ପ୍ରସାଦଙ୍କ ବିଷୟରେ କହିବା ସହ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ ସେ ଦଶନ୍ଧିରୁ ରଚନାତ୍ମକ ଦୁନିଆ ସହ ଜଡ଼ିତ । ତାଙ୍କର ରଚନା ଭାରତର ଗୌରବଶାଳୀ ସଂସ୍କୃତିକୁ ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶିତ କରୁଛି ଏବଂ ବିଶ୍ୱ ସ୍ତରରେ ନିଜର ପରିଚୟ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରିଛନ୍ତି । ତାଙ୍କୁ ରାଜ୍ୟସଭାକୁ ମନୋନୀତ କରାଯାଇଥିବାରୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

ନିୟମିତ ସେକ୍ସ କରିବା ଦ୍ୱାରା ଗର୍ଭଧାରଣ ଚାନ୍ସ…

୧୦ ମାସର ଶିଶୁକୁ ମିଳିଲା ରେଲୱେରେ…

ପାଳିତ ସନ୍ତାନର ନୃଶଂସ ରୂପ, ସମ୍ପତ୍ତି ପାଇଁ…

ସ୍ମୃତି ଇରାନୀ ହେଲେ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସଂଖ୍ୟାଲଘୁ…

1 of 11,061