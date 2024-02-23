ସଫଳତାର ସହ ଚନ୍ଦ୍ରରେ ଲ୍ୟାଣ୍ଡିଂ କଲା ଆମେରିକାର ପ୍ରଥମ ପ୍ରାଇଭେଟ୍‌ ସ୍ପେସ୍‌ କ୍ରାଫ୍ଟ ‘ଓଡିସିୟସ’

ୱାଶିଂଟନ: ପୁଣିଥରେ ଚନ୍ଦ୍ରପୃଷ୍ଠରେ ପାଦ ରଖିଲା ଆମେରିକା । କାରଣ ଆମେରିକାର ପ୍ରଥମ ପ୍ରାଇଭେଟ୍‌ ସ୍ପେସ୍‌ କ୍ରାଫ୍ଟ ‘ଓଡିସିୟସ’ ସଫଳତାର ସହ ଚନ୍ଦ୍ରରେ ଲ୍ୟାଣ୍ଡିଂ କରିଛି। ଦୀର୍ଘ ପ୍ରାୟ ୫୦ ବର୍ଷ ପରେ ରୋବୋଟିକ ମହାକାଶଯାନ ଲ୍ୟାଣ୍ଡର୍‌ ‘ଓଡିସିୟସ’ ଚନ୍ଦ୍ରପୃଷ୍ଠରେ ଅବତରଣ କରିଛି। ୧୯୭୨ରେ ଶେଷ ଆପୋଲୋ ମିଶନ ପରଠାରୁ ଏହା ଏକ ଆମେରିକୀୟ ନିର୍ମିତ ମହାକାଶଯାନ ଯାହା ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ଚନ୍ଦ୍ରପୃଷ୍ଠରେ ଅବତରଣ କରିଛି। ଆଉ ସବୁଠାରୁ ବଡ଼ କଥା ଯେ, ଏହା ଭାରତର ‘ଚନ୍ଦ୍ରୟାନ’ ନିକଟରେ ଅବସ୍ଥିତ।

Your order was delivered… to the Moon! 📦@Int_Machines' uncrewed lunar lander landed at 6:23pm ET (2323 UTC), bringing NASA science to the Moon's surface. These instruments will prepare us for future human exploration of the Moon under #Artemis. pic.twitter.com/sS0poiWxrU

— NASA (@NASA) February 22, 2024