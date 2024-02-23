fbpx

ସଫଳତାର ସହ ଚନ୍ଦ୍ରରେ ଲ୍ୟାଣ୍ଡିଂ କଲା ଆମେରିକାର ପ୍ରଥମ ପ୍ରାଇଭେଟ୍‌ ସ୍ପେସ୍‌ କ୍ରାଫ୍ଟ ‘ଓଡିସିୟସ’

By Rakesh Das

ୱାଶିଂଟନ: ପୁଣିଥରେ ଚନ୍ଦ୍ରପୃଷ୍ଠରେ ପାଦ ରଖିଲା ଆମେରିକା । କାରଣ ଆମେରିକାର ପ୍ରଥମ ପ୍ରାଇଭେଟ୍‌ ସ୍ପେସ୍‌ କ୍ରାଫ୍ଟ ‘ଓଡିସିୟସ’ ସଫଳତାର ସହ ଚନ୍ଦ୍ରରେ ଲ୍ୟାଣ୍ଡିଂ କରିଛି। ଦୀର୍ଘ ପ୍ରାୟ ୫୦ ବର୍ଷ ପରେ ରୋବୋଟିକ ମହାକାଶଯାନ ଲ୍ୟାଣ୍ଡର୍‌ ‘ଓଡିସିୟସ’ ଚନ୍ଦ୍ରପୃଷ୍ଠରେ ଅବତରଣ କରିଛି। ୧୯୭୨ରେ ଶେଷ ଆପୋଲୋ ମିଶନ ପରଠାରୁ ଏହା ଏକ ଆମେରିକୀୟ ନିର୍ମିତ ମହାକାଶଯାନ ଯାହା ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ଚନ୍ଦ୍ରପୃଷ୍ଠରେ ଅବତରଣ କରିଛି। ଆଉ ସବୁଠାରୁ ବଡ଼ କଥା ଯେ, ଏହା ଭାରତର ‘ଚନ୍ଦ୍ରୟାନ’ ନିକଟରେ ଅବସ୍ଥିତ।

ଆହୁରି ପଢନ୍ତୁ

ସରକାରଙ୍କ ପାଖରେ ଯଦି ଇଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଅର୍ଥ ଅଛି ସେ…

ଖୁବଶୀଘ୍ର ଆସିବ ସରକାରୀ TrueCaller: ଫର୍ଜି…

ସୂଚନା ଥାଉକି, ଶୁକ୍ରବାର ଭାରତୀୟ ସମୟ ଅପରାହ୍ନ ୪:୩୦ରେ ଚନ୍ଦ୍ରର ଦକ୍ଷିଣ ପୋଲ୍‌ ନିକଟରେ ‘ମାଲାପର୍ଟ-ଏ’ ନାମକ ଏକ କ୍ରାଟରରେ ଅବତରଣ କରିଛି। ଯୁକ୍ତରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରର ସମୟ ଅନୁସାରେ ଗତକାଲି ବା ଗୁରୁବାର ‘ଓଡିସିୟସ’ ମହାକାଶଯାନ ଚନ୍ଦ୍ରରେ ସଫଳତାର ସହ ଅବତରଣ କରିଥିବା ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି। ତେବେ ‘ଓଡିସିୟସ’ ମହାକାଶଯାନ ହେଉଛି ଛଅ ଗୋଡ଼ ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ଏକ ରୋବୋଟିକ ଲ୍ୟାଣ୍ଡର୍‌। ଯାହା ୫୦ ବର୍ଷରୁ ଅଧିକ ସମୟ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଏହି ସଫଳତା ହାସଲ କରିବାରେ ଆମେରିକାର ପ୍ରଥମ ମହାକାଶଯାନ।

The Nova-C lunar lander designed by aerospace company Intuitive Machines is displayed at the company's headquarters in Houston

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

ସରକାରଙ୍କ ପାଖରେ ଯଦି ଇଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଅର୍ଥ ଅଛି ସେ…

ଖୁବଶୀଘ୍ର ଆସିବ ସରକାରୀ TrueCaller: ଫର୍ଜି…

ଢେଙ୍କାନାଳରେ ‘ସ୍କିଲ୍ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ସେଣ୍ଟର’ର…

ସିଇଓ ପଦରୁ ବାଇଜୁ ରାଭେନ୍ଦ୍ରନଙ୍କୁ ହଟାଯିବ…

1 of 20,222

News across the Earth, news close to your heart, Read Odisha Bhaskar English