ପିସିସି ସଭାପତିଙ୍କୁ ଆକ୍ରମଣ ଉଦ୍ୟମ: ଜଣେ ଅଟକ

World
WorldConfirmed: 95,484,666Active: 25,274,711Recovered: 68,170,260Death: 2,039,695
USA
USAConfirmed: 24,482,050Active: 9,646,497Recovered: 14,428,351Death: 407,202
India
IndiaConfirmed: 10,572,672Active: 208,874Recovered: 10,211,342Death: 152,456
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 8,488,099Active: 866,577Recovered: 7,411,654Death: 209,868
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 3,568,209Active: 542,212Recovered: 2,960,431Death: 65,566
UK
UKConfirmed: 3,395,959Active: 1,771,962Recovered: 1,534,736Death: 89,261
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,387,101Active: 100,240Recovered: 2,262,864Death: 23,997
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 2,381,277Active: 553,374Recovered: 1,745,726Death: 82,177
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,050,099Active: 330,659Recovered: 1,672,000Death: 47,440
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 521,211Active: 34,986Recovered: 475,228Death: 10,997
China
ChinaConfirmed: 88,336Active: 1,301Recovered: 82,400Death: 4,635
କେନ୍ଦୁଝର, ୧୮ା୧ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କେନ୍ଦୁଝରରେ ପ୍ରଦେଶ କଂଗ୍ରେସ କମିଟି (ପିସିସି) ସଭାପତି ନିରଞ୍ଜନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକଙ୍କୁ ଆକ୍ରମଣ ଉଦ୍ୟମ ହୋଇଛି । କାଶୀପୁରଠାରେ ୫ ଜଣ ଦୁର୍ବୃତ୍ତ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଆକ୍ରମଣ ଉଦ୍ୟମ କରିଥିବା ଅଭିଯୋଗ ହୋଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ତାଙ୍କର ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଗତ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ଅଧିକାରୀ ଟାଉନ ଥାନାରେ ଏତଲା ଦେଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ଟାଉନ ଥାନା ପୋଲିସ ଏହି ଘଟଣାରେ ଜଣକୁ ଅଟକ ରଖି ପଚରାଉଚରା କରୁଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।