ପିସିସି ସଭାପତିଙ୍କୁ ଆକ୍ରମଣ ଉଦ୍ୟମ: ଜଣେ ଅଟକ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
କେନ୍ଦୁଝର, ୧୮ା୧ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କେନ୍ଦୁଝରରେ ପ୍ରଦେଶ କଂଗ୍ରେସ କମିଟି (ପିସିସି) ସଭାପତି ନିରଞ୍ଜନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକଙ୍କୁ ଆକ୍ରମଣ ଉଦ୍ୟମ ହୋଇଛି । କାଶୀପୁରଠାରେ ୫ ଜଣ ଦୁର୍ବୃତ୍ତ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଆକ୍ରମଣ ଉଦ୍ୟମ କରିଥିବା ଅଭିଯୋଗ ହୋଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ତାଙ୍କର ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଗତ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ଅଧିକାରୀ ଟାଉନ ଥାନାରେ ଏତଲା ଦେଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ଟାଉନ ଥାନା ପୋଲିସ ଏହି ଘଟଣାରେ ଜଣକୁ ଅଟକ ରଖି ପଚରାଉଚରା କରୁଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
