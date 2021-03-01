କୋଭାକ୍ସିନର ପ୍ରଥମ ଡୋଜ୍ ନେଲେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ

-
World
114,677,616
WorldConfirmed: 114,677,616Active: 21,901,454Recovered: 90,233,127Death: 2,543,035
-
USA
29,255,344
USAConfirmed: 29,255,344Active: 9,035,262Recovered: 19,694,306Death: 525,776
-
India
11,112,056
IndiaConfirmed: 11,112,056Active: 170,293Recovered: 10,784,568Death: 157,195
-
Brazil
10,551,259
BrazilConfirmed: 10,551,259Active: 885,208Recovered: 9,411,033Death: 255,018
-
Russia
4,246,079
RussiaConfirmed: 4,246,079Active: 348,160Recovered: 3,811,797Death: 86,122
-
UK
4,176,554
UKConfirmed: 4,176,554Active: 1,148,388Recovered: 2,905,317Death: 122,849
-
Italy
2,925,265
ItalyConfirmed: 2,925,265Active: 422,367Recovered: 2,405,199Death: 97,699
-
Turkey
2,701,588
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,701,588Active: 100,785Recovered: 2,572,234Death: 28,569
-
Germany
2,450,294
GermanyConfirmed: 2,450,294Active: 131,207Recovered: 2,248,400Death: 70,687
-
Pakistan
579,973
PakistanConfirmed: 579,973Active: 21,836Recovered: 545,277Death: 12,860
-
China
89,912
ChinaConfirmed: 89,912Active: 210Recovered: 85,066Death: 4,636
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୧ା୩: ଆଜି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି କରୋନା ଟିକା ନେଇଛନ୍ତି । ଭାରତ ବାୟୋଟେକ ଦ୍ୱାରା ନିର୍ମିତ କୋଭାକ୍ସିନର ପ୍ରଥମ ଡୋଜ୍ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନେଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ଏହି ଅବସରରେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଯୋଗ୍ୟ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତି ଟିକା ନେବାକୁ ଅପିଲ କରିବା ସହ ଦେଶକୁ କରୋନା ମୁକ୍ତ କରିବାକୁ ଦେଶବାସୀଙ୍କୁ ଆହ୍ୱାନ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ଏମ୍ସ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ସକାଳ ୬ଟା ୨୫ ମିନିଟ ସମୟରେ ମୋଦି ଟିକା ନେଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।