କୋଭାକ୍ସିନର ପ୍ରଥମ ଡୋଜ୍ ନେଲେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୧ା୩: ଆଜି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି କରୋନା ଟିକା ନେଇଛନ୍ତି । ଭାରତ ବାୟୋଟେକ ଦ୍ୱାରା ନିର୍ମିତ କୋଭାକ୍ସିନର ପ୍ରଥମ ଡୋଜ୍ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନେଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ଏହି ଅବସରରେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଯୋଗ୍ୟ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତି ଟିକା ନେବାକୁ ଅପିଲ କରିବା ସହ ଦେଶକୁ କରୋନା ମୁକ୍ତ କରିବାକୁ ଦେଶବାସୀଙ୍କୁ ଆହ୍ୱାନ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ଏମ୍ସ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ସକାଳ ୬ଟା ୨୫ ମିନିଟ ସମୟରେ ମୋଦି ଟିକା ନେଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।

