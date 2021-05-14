ବଢ଼ିଲା ଓଜେଇଇ ଆବେଦନ ଅବଧି

-
World
161,880,259
WorldConfirmed: 161,880,259Active: 17,770,534Recovered: 140,749,547Death: 3,360,178
-
USA
33,626,097
USAConfirmed: 33,626,097Active: 6,360,358Recovered: 26,667,199Death: 598,540
-
India
24,046,809
IndiaConfirmed: 24,046,809Active: 3,704,860Recovered: 20,079,599Death: 262,350
-
Brazil
15,436,827
BrazilConfirmed: 15,436,827Active: 1,026,902Recovered: 13,979,329Death: 430,596
-
Turkey
5,083,996
TurkeyConfirmed: 5,083,996Active: 183,174Recovered: 4,856,763Death: 44,059
-
Russia
4,922,901
RussiaConfirmed: 4,922,901Active: 270,151Recovered: 4,537,634Death: 115,116
-
UK
4,444,631
UKConfirmed: 4,444,631Active: 58,682Recovered: 4,258,298Death: 127,651
-
Italy
4,139,160
ItalyConfirmed: 4,139,160Active: 346,008Recovered: 3,669,407Death: 123,745
-
Germany
3,575,644
GermanyConfirmed: 3,575,644Active: 230,368Recovered: 3,259,000Death: 86,276
-
Pakistan
873,220
PakistanConfirmed: 873,220Active: 73,398Recovered: 780,438Death: 19,384
-
China
90,815
ChinaConfirmed: 90,815Active: 285Recovered: 85,894Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୪ା୫ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କରୋନା ପାଇଁ ଓଜେଇଇ ଆବେଦନ ଅବଧିକୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି କରାଯାଇଛି । ଓଜେଇଇ ଆବେଦନ ତାରିଖକୁ ଆସନ୍ତା ଜୁନ ମାସ ୧୫ ତାରିଖ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ବୃଦ୍ଧି କରାଯାଇଛି । ଫଳରେ ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀ ମାନେ ଏହି ବର୍ଦ୍ଧିତ ତାରିଖ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଆବେଦନ କରିପାରିବେ । ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀମାନେ www.ojee.nic.in ୱେବସାଇଟରେ ଆବେଦନ କରିପାରିବେ । ଜୁନ ମାସ ୧୭ରୁ ୨୪ ତାରିଖ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ସିବିଟି ମୋଡ଼ରେ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଆୟୋଜନ କରାଯିବ । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କୋଭିଡ ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ବୃଦ୍ଧିକୁ ଦୃଷ୍ଟିରେ ରଖି ଏଭଳି ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନିଆଯାଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।