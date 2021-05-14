ବଢ଼ିଲା ଓଜେଇଇ ଆବେଦନ ଅବଧି

By Manas Pradhan
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୪ା୫ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କରୋନା ପାଇଁ ଓଜେଇଇ ଆବେଦନ ଅବଧିକୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି କରାଯାଇଛି । ଓଜେଇଇ ଆବେଦନ ତାରିଖକୁ ଆସନ୍ତା ଜୁନ ମାସ ୧୫ ତାରିଖ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ବୃଦ୍ଧି କରାଯାଇଛି । ଫଳରେ ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀ ମାନେ ଏହି ବର୍ଦ୍ଧିତ ତାରିଖ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଆବେଦନ କରିପାରିବେ । ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀମାନେ www.ojee.nic.in ୱେବସାଇଟରେ ଆବେଦନ କରିପାରିବେ । ଜୁନ ମାସ ୧୭ରୁ ୨୪ ତାରିଖ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ସିବିଟି ମୋଡ଼ରେ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଆୟୋଜନ କରାଯିବ । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କୋଭିଡ ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ବୃଦ୍ଧିକୁ ଦୃଷ୍ଟିରେ ରଖି ଏଭଳି ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନିଆଯାଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।

