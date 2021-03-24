PolicyBazaar collaborates with Paytm for NUE licence

COVID-19 Updates World 124,806,956 World Confirmed: 124,806,956 Active: 21,217,779 Recovered: 100,842,866 Death: 2,746,311

USA 30,636,534 USA Confirmed: 30,636,534 Active: 7,040,066 Recovered: 23,039,585 Death: 556,883

Brazil 12,136,615 Brazil Confirmed: 12,136,615 Active: 1,236,114 Recovered: 10,601,658 Death: 298,843

India 11,734,058 India Confirmed: 11,734,058 Active: 368,421 Recovered: 11,205,160 Death: 160,477

Russia 4,474,610 Russia Confirmed: 4,474,610 Active: 290,747 Recovered: 4,088,045 Death: 95,818

UK 4,307,304 UK Confirmed: 4,307,304 Active: 468,362 Recovered: 3,712,658 Death: 126,284

Italy 3,419,616 Italy Confirmed: 3,419,616 Active: 560,654 Recovered: 2,753,083 Death: 105,879

Turkey 3,061,520 Turkey Confirmed: 3,061,520 Active: 167,322 Recovered: 2,863,882 Death: 30,316

Germany 2,689,205 Germany Confirmed: 2,689,205 Active: 168,197 Recovered: 2,445,300 Death: 75,708

Pakistan 637,042 Pakistan Confirmed: 637,042 Active: 36,849 Recovered: 586,228 Death: 13,965

China 90,125 China Confirmed: 90,125 Active: 158 Recovered: 85,331 Death: 4,636

Policybazaar will partner with Paytm, Ola, IndusInd Bank and a handful of other companies to seek an RBI licence to set up a new umbrella entity (NUE) and build a national payments infrastructure company on the lines of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

The consortium is called Foster Payment Network.

What’s an NUE? Digital transactions in India are processed by NPCI, a non-profit backed by more than 50 retail banks, which created the popular Unified Payments Interface (UPI), a mobile-based platform that enables bank-to-back transfers.

Last year, the RBI said it would consider applications from groups of companies to set up NUEs, which would be for-profit versions of NPCI. These NUEs will be able to set up competitors to UPI, among other things, and reduce the “concentration risk” that comes with having one dominant payments platform. Under the RBI’s rules, any platform they set up will have to be compatible with UPI.

Details: Three Paytm Group entities and Mumbai-based Electronic Payment and Services (EPS) are expected to co-promote Foster and together own over 50% of the NUE. Policybazaar, Ola Financial and IndusInd Bank may pick up non-controlling stakes of less than 10% each.

The consortium is in the final stages of reviewing its proposal before presenting its bid to the RBI ahead of the March 31 deadline .

Competition: Foster will face stiff competition for an NUE licence.

ET was the first to report that Tata’s consortium Ferbine, backed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Koak Mahindra Bank and Mastercard, is also in the fray.

The other consortia vying for a licence are:

Amazon, Visa, ICICI Bank Ltd, Axis Bank, Pine Labs and BillDesk.